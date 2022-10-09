LARRY EDWARD STALNAKER, 84, of St. Albans passed away September 27, 2022 in Grant Medical Center, Columbus after a long illness.
Larry was born September 4, 1938 in Charleston to the late Edward and Norma Eads Alexander. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Fay; son, Charles "Chuck"; grandsons, Brian Matthew, and Jeremy Charles; and siblings, Gene, Lee, Michael, and Lona Akers.
Larry was a proud Veteran of the Army and Retired Air Force with 28 years of service. He was a loving Father, Son, Brother, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, and Friend. After the service, Larry retired from the WVDOH.
Left to cherish his memory are loving children, Michael Stalnaker (Carrie), Lisa Stalnaker (Paul Clark), Brian Stalnaker; grandchildren, Emily and Claire Stalnaker, Laci Fowler, Hillarie Withrow, Hannah Stalnaker; and 7 great grandchildren; and his fur-baby, Puggy Sue.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to a Veterans Organization of your choice.
Celebration of Larry's life will be 12 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Tyler Mt. Funeral Home with Celebrant HR Whittington presiding. Military Graveside rites will be conducted by St. Albans VFW Post 6418 and American Legion Post 73.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 11 a.m., until time of service.