Larry Edward Stalnaker
LARRY EDWARD STALNAKER, 84, of St. Albans passed away September 27, 2022 in Grant Medical Center, Columbus after a long illness.

Larry was born September 4, 1938 in Charleston to the late Edward and Norma Eads Alexander. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Fay; son, Charles "Chuck"; grandsons, Brian Matthew, and Jeremy Charles; and siblings, Gene, Lee, Michael, and Lona Akers.

