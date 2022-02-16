LARRY EUGENE WALKER, age 73, passed away on February 13, 2022. Despite the valiant efforts of the staff at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Larry succumbed to the fight after battling multiple illnesses.
Larry was born and raised in Elkview, West Virginia, and was the second of three sons to Howard E. Walker and Lucille Genevieve Walker. He is preceded in death by his father, Howard E Walker (deceased 1980), and mother, Lucille Genevieve Walker (deceased 2014), and eldest brother, Gary Hewlett Walker (deceased 2019.)He is survived by his younger brother Timothy Allen Walker, his daughter, Misty (Walker) Harris; son-in-law, Dr. Michael Harris, and three grandsons, Nicholas Harris (20), Blake Harris (19), and Jonathan Harris (14).
If you knew Larry, you knew laughter. He was famous for his wild, witty, and occasionally inappropriate stories and anecdotes.
If you knew Larry, you knew love. He was a man of heart, strength, and integrity. He was generous with his time, talents, and companionability. He was always willing to help a friend, offer a listening ear, or open his home to anyone in need. Although he would never spend money on luxuries for himself, he would give you his last dollar even if that meant he would go without.
He graduated from Herbert Hoover High School in 1966 and was often found on the baseball field where he was known for his wicked sidearm delivery from the "hot corner"(third base.)
Larry enlisted in the US Army at the age of 18 and went to fight in the Vietnam war in 1967. He was an expert rifleman in the 4th Infantry Division, where he served in Pleiku and Kontum Provinces in the central highlands region during the infamous 1968 Tet Offensive. Larry received two bronze stars but rarely spoke of his service. Upon his discharge, in March 1969, he threw his uniforms and medals into the Elk River.
He worked for Wright Construction Company driving heavy equipment to help build I-79. In 1975 Larry was hired to work at DuPont Chemical Plant in Belle, WV, where he worked as a carpenter, rigger, pipe-fitter, and finally shift mechanic for almost 30 years. He was greatly devoted to his job and enjoyed the camaraderie of his coworkers. It was a strenuous job that kept him fit enough to do one-handed push-ups well into his 60's. As a prankster and prolific storyteller, everyone enjoyed the stories Larry would share about his on-the-job adventures.
If you knew Larry, you knew Misty, his beloved daughter, and the pride and joy of his life. Larry was a devoted father to his "Misty Dawn" and never relinquished his title as "devoted dad." Instead, he simply extended the title to "devoted grandad" after the birth of her three sons, Nicholas, Blake, and Jonathan, and took his role in their life very seriously. He continued to offer sage advice, give of his time, and share his knowledge. Larry could honestly be the most giving, loyal, and devoted grandfather and father imaginable. He was genuinely selfless, and his legacy lives on in his daughter and grandchildren.
His passion for the simple joys of life extended to his love of nature and animals. He loved his pets and was very devoted to his chocolate Labrador retriever, June Bug, and his grand dogs Chief, Pork Chop, Argos, and Cheesie. As a self-taught hunter, trapper, and fisherman, Larry took great pleasure in sharing his enthusiasm with his daughter and grandchildren. There wasn't a species of trees he didn't know or a forest mushroom he couldn't name. Despite any frailties, he remained an effective and knowledgeable hunter. Even with failing eyesight, he retained uncanny accuracy and could still outshoot his son-in-law and best friend, Michael.
Larry was humbly and quietly devoted to his Christian faith. In his brother's words, "He lived by the instruction book given to us by God himself, the Holy Bible." Larry regularly studied "the Good Book" and took its teachings to heart. His favorite place to worship was in the hills of West Virginia with his dogs alongside him.
Larry Walker was greatly loved and valued by his friends and family and will be sorely missed.
In memory of Larry's love of the outdoors and animals, please send donations to the Kanawha State Forest Foundation attention Nature Conservation, 7500 Kanawha State Dr. Charleston 25314 or Kanawha Charleston Humane Association www.adopcharleston.com in lieu of flowers.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. on Friday, February 18 at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview.
A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 18 at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Fox officiating. The committal service with Military Rites will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park.
