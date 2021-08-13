LARRY EVANS KING, 75, of Bradenton, Fl passed away on August 2, 2021. He was born in Charleston, West Virginia to Vernon Evans and Mary Margaret King.
He worked for FMC Corporation in South Charleston, West Virginia, the city where he spent most of his life.
Larry is survived by his 2 daughters, Kimberly Dawn Moore of Fraziers Bottom, West Virginia, and Kama Denise Tribble of South Charleston, West Virginia, one sister, Anita King of Rockport, Indiana, as well as 4 granddaughters, 1 grandson, and 9 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Larry's final resting place will be Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes, West Virginia.
Funeral arrangements by Shannon Funeral Homes.
