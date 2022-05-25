LARRY F. RAWLINGS, age 75, died peacefully in the arms of his beloved wife Lora "Boo Boo" on Monday, May 16th in Tucson Arizona, after a brave and courageous battle with cancer.
Larry was born on October 21, 1946, in Charleston, WV to the late Frank and Elaine Rawlings. He graduated from Nitro High School in 1964 and went on to complete his Undergraduate Degree and two Master's Degrees in Education from WVU and Morris Harvey College. He retired from Kanawha County Schools where he served 28 years as a school administrator.
Larry is survived by his loving and devoted wife Lora; brother, Dana/Nancy of Tucson AZ; children, Karen Walker/Bobby, Steve Rawlings, Seth Rawlings, Tanner Dillon, and Kaylee Dillon. He had 4 grandchildren, Caitlyn/Donald, Candice/Ryan, Madison, Zach/Cassidy: 1 great granddaughter, Amelia Starkey and two more on the way. He is also remembered by several nephews and their families.
Larry's passion was baseball and golf. He played baseball at WVU and coached community and school teams. He was a long-time member and secretary of the Kanawha Valley Umpire Association. Larry lived and breathed golf. His greatest joy was moving to AZ with Lora. There, he and Dana played golf regularly, goofed around, and were known as the "Rawlings Brothers" at the community golf course. His crazy antics, jokes, laughter, loving embraces and above all his love for his Heavenly Father will remain in our hearts.
Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday, May 28 anytime between 1 - 3:30 p.m., at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the children would like to honor Larry's wishes by helping Lora through this uncertain transition. Donations can be sent to Cross Lanes United Methodist or through the following GoFundMe page. https://gofund.me/c1f9c8bf