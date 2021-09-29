LARRY G. HILL 75, of Buffalo passed away Monday September 27, 2021 at CAMC Memorial following a short illness. He was a member of the Buffalo United Methodist Church. Larry loved his town of Buffalo and everyone in the community loved him.
Born April 11, 1946 he was the son of the late Hallett B. Hill and Cora E. Nease Hill. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother- in- law, Kenny Tucker.
Survivors include his loving sister, Susie Tucker of Buffalo; brother, Hallett Hill Jr. of Teays Valley; nephews, Kenneth L. "K.L." (Debbie) Tucker of Winfield, Thomas E. Tucker, Timothy E. (Lisa) Tucker, and Todd H. Tucker, all of Buffalo; as well as many friends and extended family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the Buffalo United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 744, Buffalo, WV 25033.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo with Rev. Mark Harris and Rev. Randy Parsons officiating. Burial will follow in Buffalo Memorial Park, Buffalo. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo is in charge of arrangements.