LARRY GENE WILSON "OL' GRANDAD", 50, of Grantsville, WV, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at his home. Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, will conduct a graveside funeral service and interment at Hunt Cemetery, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 1 p.m.
