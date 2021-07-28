Thank you for Reading.

LARRY GENE WILSON "OL' GRANDAD", 50, of Grantsville, WV, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at his home. Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, will conduct a graveside funeral service and interment at Hunt Cemetery, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 1 p.m.

