LARRY HARRIS, 75, of Ravenswood, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at his home.
He enjoyed being in the outdoors, including hunting, fishing, and working in his garden. He loved his family and spending time with them.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, William and Irene Harris; brother, William Harris Jr.; sisters, Debbie Wright, Virginia Auckerman, Barbara Cabral, Catherine Johnson, and Francis Priddy.
He is survived by his children, Kimberly Harris Fraley of Ravenswood, Michelle Harris Selvage of Springfield, OH, and Johnny Harris of Springfield, OH; brothers, Ron (Judy) Harris of Springfield, OH, Fred (Paula) Harris of Springfield, OH, Jim (Marcia) Harris of Marysville, OH; sister, Phyllis Harris Jordan of Painsville, OH, along with ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Pete Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 26, at Hafer Funeral Home.
