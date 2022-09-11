Thank you for Reading.

Larry Harrison
LARRY HARRISON, 81, of Sissonville, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 5, in CAMC Memorial Hospital.

Larry was retired from Kroger after 35 years as a truck driver. Back in the day, he competed in hill climbing and motor cross. He was a USA first place champion. Larry then went into the horse business and owned Odell Beagles in which he was a big competitor. In his spare time he loved to work on his gravelys and would just piddle around in his garage.

