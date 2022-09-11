LARRY HARRISON, 81, of Sissonville, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 5, in CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Larry was retired from Kroger after 35 years as a truck driver. Back in the day, he competed in hill climbing and motor cross. He was a USA first place champion. Larry then went into the horse business and owned Odell Beagles in which he was a big competitor. In his spare time he loved to work on his gravelys and would just piddle around in his garage.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Harrison and Eloise Harrison; maternal grandparents, Ivan and Grace Higginbotham; paternal grandparents, Minor and Emma Harrison; father and mother-in-law, Seb and Rennie Pugh; brothers-in-law, Robert Ray Frame and Ali Garmestani.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Jacqueline Harrison; sisters, Sharon Sue Frame of Charleston, Dottie Lou Moss of Sissonville; sister-n-law, Joan Garmestani; niece that thought the world of him, Elekta Rae Frame Scarberry (Jeff) of Charleston; nephews that he was proud of, Ahjond, Adrian, Aric Garmestani; great-nephews, Evan Scarberry (Jessica) and Jordan Scarberry (Jennifer); great-great-nephew, Ryker; great-great-niece, Hadlee; and his little four wheelin' buddy, Ashley. Larry will be greatly missed by all of us.
Our family would like to thank the MICU Department on the 3rd floor at CAMC Memorial for all their kindness and care they showed to Larry and his family.
According to Larry's wishes, he will be cremated with no services at this time. His family will have a gathering in their home at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home.