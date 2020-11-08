LARRY JASON VASSEL 71 of Charleston, WV passed away on November 5, 2020 after an extended illness at Thomas Memorial Hospital.
He was a retired devoted school teacher with Kanawha County Schools having taught at St. Albans High School and Hayes Junior High. He had been a girls basketball coach and after retirement he was a substitute teacher at a variety of schools.
Larry was preceded in death by his wife Laurie Kay Vassel and his parents Jake and Melba Vassel.
He is survived by his daughter Lauren Vassel of Louisville, KY and son Jason of Charleston, WV.
A Private gathering will be held with the family.
Contributions can be made in his memory to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Society 1248 Greenbrier Street Charleston, WV 25311 and condolences may be sent to cpjfuneralhome.com.
