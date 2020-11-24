LARRY JOE BRAGG, SR., 64, of Kimberly died November 20, 2020. He was born to the late Grady and Della Kirk Bragg on March 4, 1952.
He is survived by his son, Larry Joe Bragg, Jr., companion, Karen Rogers, brothers, Fred Bragg of Kimberly, Brady Bragg, Jr., (Bonnie) of Oak Hill, and 6 grandchildren.
Service will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Pastor Greg Francis officiating. Burial will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park at London. Friends may call from noon until time of service at the funeral home on Wednesday. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com