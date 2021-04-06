LARRY JOE LACORTE SR., 84, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away April 1, 2021 at his home following an extended illness.
He was born March 12, 1937, in Widen, WV, Clay County, a son of the late Joseph and Freda Pauline (Foster) LaCorte. He is preceded in death by his wife Brenda Joyce (Johnson) LaCorte.
He was a graduate of Widen High School, and a veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of the North United Methodist Church, Ravenswood, WV where he served as a substitute Bible Study teacher, secretary of the United Methodist Men and very active in the United Methodist Men's Potato Drive.
Larry retired from the maintenance department of Century Aluminum, Ravenswood, WV, with 36 years of service and was an active member of the United Steelworkers Union, Local #5668, Ravenswood. A leader in the labor movement, he served on the negotiating committee of 1980 and Grievance Committee Executive Board. He was VIP Director of the Mason, Jackson, Roane Labor Council for 20 years. Upon retirement, he served as President of the Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees (SOAR) and was the first recipient of the West Virginia AFL-CIO Retiree Award.
He was a member of the Jackson County Democratic Executive Committee, Northern District; charter member of the Silverton Volunteer Fire Department and was a member of the Jackson County CB Radio Club since 1966.
He is survived in death by his sons, Larry Joe LaCorte Jr. and Jeffrey Scott (Jill) LaCorte; sisters, Patricia Blischak and Judy McLean; grandchildren, Anthony and Christopher LaCorte, Isabella (Caleb) Thompson, Isabelle Grodzki and Caleb Miller; great - grandchildren, Ryland LaCorte and Silvia Thompson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the North United Methodist Church.
Service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, April 10 at Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood, WV with The Reverend Thomas Nolan officiating. Burial will follow in Ravenswood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.