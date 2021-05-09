LARRY JOE McCORMICK 71, of St. Albans, formerly of Charleston, passed away, Saturday, May 1, 2021.
Larry was born in Charleston, on March 24, 1950, to the late Buster and Betty Lou McCormick. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Elaine McCormick; son Larry Joe McCormick Jr.; and all his siblings.
Those left to cherish his memory are grandchildren, Kerra Starks, Ann McCormick and Nicholas McCormick; and many other extended family and friends.
A memorial service to honor Larry will be held at a later date.
A Very special thank you to Kim Ziesemer for her loving care of Larry.
You may visit Larry's tribute page to share memories or condolences with the family.
