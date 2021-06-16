LARRY JUNIOR CLENDENIN 67 of Charleston passed away on June 13, 2021.
Larry was born January 5, 1954 to the Late Shirley and Eunice Clendenin, he worked at the Gestamp Plant in South Charleston.
Larry is survived By Sons, Kevin, Jeff, Aaron and Adam. Brothers Gene, Roger and Dennis. Sisters Linda Saunders, Patricia Jones, Treasa ToFi, Caroline Hyson and Angie Clendenin. He is also survived by fianc e Barbara Lanham.
Family will receive visitors at Elk Funeral Home 2001 Pennsylvania Ave, Charleston, WV on Wednesday June 16, 2021 from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m., with funeral service following at 1:30 p.m., with Pastor Robert Perdue officiating. Burial will be at Grandview Memorial Park in Dunbar, WV.
For online condolences please go to elkfuneralhome.com.