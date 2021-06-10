LARRY KEITH FERRELL, age 78, of Kanawha City, passed away Tuesday June 8, 2021.
Larry was born September 13, 1942 in Logan, son of the late Delbert and Ethel Triplett Ferrell. He is preceded in death by his wife Helen Ferrell.
He served his country in the United States Air Force.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday June 12, 2021 at Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar, WV with Rev. Greg Hudson officiating and military honors by the USAF.
