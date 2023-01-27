LARRY KENT WILLIAMS SR., 85, of Ripley, WV, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, WV, following an extended illness.
He was born August 3, 1937, in Beckley, WV, a son of the late Jackie Guy and Naomi Faye (Hudson) Williams. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jackie Guy Williams Jr.
Larry graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School, Beckley, class of 1956. He retired from Ravenswood Aluminum with 35 years of service and enjoyed trout fishing, hunting, and driving around the countryside. Larry loved history, Jackson County history, genealogy, and spending time with his family.
Left to cherish his memory include his children, April Norris and her husband Jeff, of Beckley, Kent Williams and his wife, Julie of Charleston, Christian Williams and his wife, Meredith of Charlotte, NC; sister, Nancy Crandell and her husband, Dave of Abingdon, VA; six grandchildren, Justin and Autumn Gardner, McKenzie (Nathan), Haley, Thomas, Afton; great grandchild, Elijah and longtime companion, Verla Shaffer and her son, Johnny and his wife, Julie and their three sons, Tyler, Jonathan, and Dakota of Cottageville.
Service will be 11:30 a.m., Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of service. The committal service will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memorial Park in Beckley, WV.
"The man with the cane at the end of the road, has finished his journey"
The family would like to recognize and thank Mountain View Care Center in Ripley for their wonderful love, care, and compassion shown to Larry over the past several years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Jackson County Library, Ripley. 208 N. Church Street, Ripley, WV 25271.