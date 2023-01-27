Thank you for Reading.

Larry Kent Williams Sr.
LARRY KENT WILLIAMS SR., 85, of Ripley, WV, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, WV, following an extended illness.

He was born August 3, 1937, in Beckley, WV, a son of the late Jackie Guy and Naomi Faye (Hudson) Williams. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jackie Guy Williams Jr.

