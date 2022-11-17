Thank you for Reading.

Larry L. Cottrill
LARRY L. COTTRILL, 78, of Culloden, WV passed away on November 14, 2022 from congestive heart failure and renal failure.

Larry graduated in 62-63 from Dunbar High School. After graduation he joined the U.S Air Guard, where he served 13 years. Larry worked in all aspects of IT departments for the State Tax Department, State Auditors Office, Hobet Mining, Cannelton Coal Industries and Wells Fargo. Larry's life before and after retirement revolved around his family. He could not have been more proud of his girls.

