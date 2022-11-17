LARRY L. COTTRILL, 78, of Culloden, WV passed away on November 14, 2022 from congestive heart failure and renal failure.
Larry graduated in 62-63 from Dunbar High School. After graduation he joined the U.S Air Guard, where he served 13 years. Larry worked in all aspects of IT departments for the State Tax Department, State Auditors Office, Hobet Mining, Cannelton Coal Industries and Wells Fargo. Larry's life before and after retirement revolved around his family. He could not have been more proud of his girls.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents Myles and Jeanette Cottrill.
Larry is survived by his wife, Shirley; daughters, Tammy Litton (Clarence) of Winfield and Kimberley Hamilton (Brad) of Barboursville; granddaughters, Haley Litton of Charleston, Lakin King of Cross Lanes, and Mallory Litton Hunt (Logan) of Beaufort, SC; brother, Denny Cotrill of Winfield; sister, Carolyn Cottrill Duff (Robert) of The Villages, FL.
The family would like to thank all of his remarkable nurses at St. Mary's Hospital ICU Open Heart for their excellent care.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday, November 17 at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Pastor David Keeney officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.