Larry Lee Shamblin Sr.
LARRY LEE SHAMBLIN, SR. 80, of Red House, is now looking for the best fishing hole in Heaven. A simple man from humble beginnings, Larry built a life and legacy with his own two hands. Those hands were callused and worn, but oh the stories they could tell. Tales of homes he's built, dogs he's fed, food he's grown, fish he's caught, deer he's killed, and most importantly, the family he's created.

Those hands held the hand of his beloved wife, Linda, for more than half a century. Those hands rejoiced the day he gave his heart to the Lord and trembled in glory as they felt the cold baptismal waters of 18 Mile Creek. I can only imagine those hands that grew frail over time are restored and embracing the hand of our Lord and Savior.

