LARRY LEIGHTON JIVIDEN, 84, of Dunbar, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, surrounded by his six children.
He was born on November 1, 1936, in Dunbar and was the eldest son of the late Emory and Audra Belle Jividen.
Larry was a devoted husband to Viola, the love of his life. They shared 54 years of marriage. He led a very fulfilling life, starting in his high school years as the star football player for Dunbar, then coaching baseball and working at Carbide, all while raising six children and many family doggies.
He was blessed to retire at the young age of 55 and always enjoyed outdoor activities. One of his passions was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and his last ride was in the Fall of 2019. He told everyone he knew, "He felt like he was still 21 years old."
He was a strong man, and his kindness extended to even the smallest of God's creatures; by saving and releasing them back to nature. Larry was the patriarch of his family and a peacemaker, except when having sprited debates on politics with his sons.
All of us have been blessed and enjoyed Larry's exciting and thrilling stories of his life long adventures. He will be deeply missed by his entire family and many loyal friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Viola Jividen; and his sister, Janet Skees.
Larry is survived by his children, Terry Jividen and wife Susan of Dunbar, Tammy Jividen of Ashburn, VA, Tawnya Theismann and husband Joey of Ashburn VA, Trina Jividen of Charleston, Tracy Haynes and husband Danny of Hurricane and Thomas Jividen and wife Rynee of Wilmington, NC; brother, Richard Jividen and wife Jodie of Dunbar; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.
The following poem, written by his loving daughter Tawnya, captures his essence of his meaningful life.
You are a man of strength and character A good man to the core Who knows in what he believes Both confident and self-assured The choices you made throughout your years Were well thought out and wise You weighed your options carefully And prioritized your life Sacrifices you made were many Your struggles were amass But you had courage and determination And put your own needs last You were the rock of the family For whom we could all depend Our provider full of guidance But most of all our friend We watch with admiration At all you have achieved It is the strongest of our desires To follow from your lead The lessons you have taught us During our growing years Have made an impact on our lives Your wise words echo in our ears Though many times we have stumbled And sometimes let you down You still were there to help us We knew you would always be around It is such a comforting knowledge That you are always on our side One person we can count on Who instills within us pride We are grateful and so thankful For the security that we have had I am so proud that you are my friend It is with love I call you dad. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., on Sunday, September 26, in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Friends may visit from 12 to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 26, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.