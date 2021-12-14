LARRY M. CASTO, 68 of Ripley, passed away December 12, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital following a short illness.
He was born July 26, 1953 in Jackson County, son of the late Harold and Tressie Taylor Casto. He worked for many years and retired from Exco and was co-owner in the C&H Feed Store in Ripley. Larry was a loving father, grandfather and brother and enjoyed spending time with his family. He also was an avid outdoorsman where he enjoyed bear and deer hunting and fishing. Larry was a member of the Siniaville United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Pamelia Jones Casto; sister Charlotte Casto and an infant brother.
He is survived by his children Adam (Amanda) Casto and Kelley Casto (Steven Freshour); his grandchildren, Jeremiah, Mason and Eli Casto and Noah and Isabella Freshour; sisters Delores (Randy) Cummings and Phyllis (Ralph) Cobb and nieces and nephews, Kimberley and Scott Cummings and Danny and Danielle Casto.
Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. Friday, December 17, at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastor Danny Cummings Burial will be in the Siniaville Cemetery, Statts Mill. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home.
Donations in memory of Larry made to the Siniaville United Methodist Church, 5454 Statts Mill Rd., Ripley, WV 25271.