LARRY M. TAYLOR, 77, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on January 9, 2021 (ll Timothy 4: 7-8). Larry was born June 17, 1943 in Charleston, West Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Becky Taylor, and brothers Roy and Darrell "Doc" Taylor. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 57 years, Patty Taylor and children Kathy (Greg) Watts, Sandra (Mike) Granata and Matthew (Alissa) Taylor. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren: Taelor (Joel Burris), Savannah and Sawyer Watts; McKenzie, Ethan, Zachariah and Allison Granata; Josiah and Abigail Taylor (along with their mother, Cathy Taylor); Madison and Mackenzie Haynes. One great grandchild, Penelope Burris, could make him smile like no one else. Also left to treasure his memory are two sisters, Jean Lanham of Charleston and Karen (Chuck) Miller of Hampton, Virginia, as well as lifelong friends Audrey and Joyce Dawson. Larry was a Christian and an active member of the Charleston Mountain Mission Church where he served faithfully for 47 years as a member of the Board of Directors, usher, and maintenance department. He also served on the Board of Directors of the Mountain Mission Social Services Department. Known for his carpentry expertise, Larry enjoyed serving the Lord with his talents and abilities. There was nothing he could not build with a hammer and a few nails, and friends and family members will treasure items he crafted for them for years.
He retired from Kanawha County Schools after serving for 33 years, with 23 of those years as a teacher in building construction at Carver Career Center. Larry was one of only two instructors nationwide to receive the Associated General Contractor's Outstanding Educator Award. Local residents will remember the poinsettia tree he and his students helped erect at the Charleston Town Center Mall for many years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Charleston Mountain Mission Church (1600 7th Avenue, Charleston, 25387) or the Mountain Mission Social Services Department (1620 7th Avenue, Charleston, 25387). Due to current state regulations, a private family service will be held with his grandson, Ethan Granata, officiating. The Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Taylor family. The family would like to thank Dr. Rayan Ihle and the nurses on Two East, as well as those at the Hospice House located at CAMC Memorial Hospital, for their excellent care. Condolences can be sent to cpjfuneralhome.com.