LARRY MICHAEL WILKERSON. Beloved husband, father and Gramps Tree Farm left this earth for his heavenly home on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the age of 83.
He was a Christian and worshiped with the Alum Creek Church of Christ.
He was born in Griffithsville, WV on April 18, 1938, to the late Percy W. and Dorothy C. (McCallister) Wilkerson.
He was a 1956 graduate of Duval High School and a 1960 graduate of Marshall University. He began teaching at Duval High School in 1960 and went on to become its vice-principal and principal, having taken a few years away from Duval High School to guide the Lincoln County School System as their Superintendent of Schools. He retired as the principal of Duval High School in 1989. He was currently serving as an elected member of the Lincoln County Board of Education. He loved the years he served the students of Lincoln County and made a big difference in the lives of so many. His outstanding character lives on in the many students who have so graciously contacted him over the years to thank him for being such an inspiration to them. It should be noted that teaching science was his favorite part of his entire educational career.
After retirement, he was able to devote his fulltime attention to his farm, Wilkerson Christmas Tree Farm, that he began with his wife in the spring of 1971. He was proud to be celebrating the 50-year anniversary of his farm and cherished the relationships he had developed over those years with his many loyal customers. He also was proud to serve as secretary of the West Virginia Christmas Tree Grower's Association for many years.
Larry married the love of his life, Syble Browning, on August 23, 1960, and was able last year to celebrate 60 wonderful years of marriage with his devoted wife.
Preceding him in death were his parents and two sisters, Orda Wittamore and Sharon Gonzales.
Surviving are his wife, Syble; daughter Jackie Harper and her husband Jeff, whom he considered more a son than a son-in-law; his daughter Tracie (Brent) Belcher; three grandchildren: Britney (Jake) Brogan, Emily Belcher, and his only grandson who he dearly loved and will continue his tree farm legacy, Landin (Katelyn) Harper; five great-grandchildren: Addy, Dylan, Emery, Carson and Garrett. He is also survived by his unofficially adopted son Todd Flowers and his faithful farm companion, Shep.
To live in the hearts of those we love is not to die.
We will miss you and love you always, until we meet again.
A private graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, July 10, 2021. Burial will be at the Wilkerson Christmas Tree Farm Cemetery, Griffithsville, WV. Minister Joseph Watts officiating.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in his honor to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.