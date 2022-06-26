Larry Ned Truman Jun 26, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LARRY NED TRUMAN 86, of Spencer, passed away June 23, 2022. There will be no service. John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Spencer Larry Ned Truman Funeral Home John H. Taylor Pass Away Arrangement Recommended for you Local Spotlight Margaret Jane “Pat” Stiles Maysel F (Ross) Rawson Patricia Ann Davis Norma Lea Weaver Blank Roger Harold Clagg Blank Kenneth Michael Eads Blank Robert Steven “Rob” Revels Paul Stephen Miller Paul Stephen Miller David Lee Erwin Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: June 26, 2022 Daily Mail WV Boho style: Eclectic Goods Market showcases local vendors Myths, stigma over dialects still exist Goin' up yonder: Lingering over Appalachian linguistics Emerald landscapes, tartan plaids and whisky distilleries highlight Scotland trip ‘Slow burn’ effect of mass shootings can impact young people