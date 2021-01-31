LARRY OSBORNE FRAZIER of Nitro, WV passed away December 26, 2020 after a short battle with heart complications. Larry was born in Charleston, WV to Margaret Hewlett of Eleanor. Larry was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High school. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. Larry was the longtime business owner of Tractor Parts Incorporated in Nitro, WV. He is survived by his sister Barbara (Cliff) Burdette, his partner of 30 years Robin Mallett of Nitro, WV, his daughter Kelsea Mallett of Poca, WV and his granddaughter -the light of his life- Maleah Legg of Poca, WV.
He was an avid fisherman and frequented Anthony, WV in years previous, with a vast amount of friends he reminisced for decades after. He spent his later days "fiddling" around his property, getting a couple laughs out of local cashier workers, taking the shirt off his back for others and modestly co-raising his granddaughter for close to a decade, where he built an everlasting friendship.
To honor his wishes, there was no service. Larry's ashes will be spread during the Spring in Greenbrier County, WV - his beloved camping/fishing area. In lieu of flowers, please take the time to call a loved one and thank them for everything.
"What's remembered, Lives."