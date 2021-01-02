LARRY R. CUMMINGS, 80, of Yawkey, WV, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at CAMC-Memorial Division, while hospitalized for complications of Covid-19. He was preceded in death by his brother, Basil Junior Cummings.
He was born May 14, 1940, the son of the late Estel Buffington and Basil Cummings on Stinson Creek in Lincoln County, WV, and was raised by his late grandparents Rass and Lula Cummings which he dearly loved.
Larry was a lifelong member of Porter Fork Baptist now Yawkey Missionary Baptist Church. He was a retired construction worker out of the Labors Union Local #1353, Charleston, with over 50 years of service and was a devoted family man raising three sons. If you knew Larry you knew he was the type of person that would do anything for anybody in their time of need.
Larry was a wonderful husband of 53 years to his surviving wife, Opal Cummings, that he so deeply loved and cherished and he took pride in loving his grandchildren. He is also survived by his sons, John (Amanda) Cummings, Timothy (Christina) Cummings, and Joseph (Crystal) Cummings, granddaughters, Emily, Josie and Megan Cummings, grandsons, Ethan Cummings and Steven Wilson, and great-grandchildren Bryson and Rylie Wilson.
Service will be 2 p.m., Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek, with Pastors Darrell Searls and Harlan Roberts officiating. Burial will follow at Orchard Hills Memory Gardens, Yawkey. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV, has been caring for families since 1950.