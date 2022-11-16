LARRY RAY MARTIN, 78, of Nitro, passed away November 11, 2022.
He was born February 20, 1944 in Spring Hill, the son of Forest Richard and Goldie Sarah Bays Martin. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters, Sybil E. King, Emma J. Adkins, Barbara J. Stephens and brothers, Clarence E. "Woody" Martin and Harlan E. "Gene" Martin.
Larry was US Veteran of the United States Air Force having served in the Vietnam Conflict. He was employed with C & P - Bell Atlantic, which later became known as Verizon, from 1970 - 2002, retiring after 32 years of service. He was a member of Washington Street Church of Christ, former member of Spring Dale Church of Christ, lifetime member of VFW Post 6418, VFW Post 4484, and American Legion Post 73. Being a 1962 graduate of Nitro High School, he is devoted to helping students achieve their goals through a scholarship fund created by him.
He is survived by his devoted nephew Tim Stephens, and many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
Larry will be lovingly remembered for the kindness he showed toward everyone he met. He supported many charities and will always be known for being very kind and generous.
Celebration of Larry's life will be 1 p.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home with Minister Scott Pauley officiating. Entombment will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans with Military Graveside Rites conducted by St Albans VFW Post 6418 and American Legion Post 73.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 11 until time of service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to Kanawha County Animal Shelter.