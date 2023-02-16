LARRY RICHARD JACKSON, 75, of Ripley passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Thomas Memorial Hospital following a short illness.
Larry was born November 9, 1947 in Charleston a son of the late Cecil and Orley Marie Casto Jackson. Larry worked for 35 years as a store manager at the Big R Supermarket in Ripley prior to his retirement. Larry enjoyed classic cars of all kinds and enjoyed going to car shows or watching the Barret Jackson auction on TV. More than anything, Larry enjoyed making people laugh with his great sense of humor.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Pauline (Milam) Jackson who he renewed his vowels with on August 29, 2020 on their 50th Anniversary with their family present; children Tonia Martin (Dave), Missy Newhart (Eric) and Richard Jackson (Hailey); sisters Linda Parsons, Loretta Hatcher (Michael) and Cindy Ranson (Terry); grandchildren Zach Martin (Savanna), Brandon Martin (Kelsey), Andrew Newhart, Kam Jackson, Kooper Jackson, Zayha Jackson, Carter Thacker, Sawyer Thacker and Skyler Thacker; great-grandchildren Emma Martin, Jake Martin and Kaden Martin. Larry is also survived by special pets Benji and Cosmo
In addition to his parents Larry was preceded in death by an infant brother, Leo Jackson and a brother-in-law Bob Parsons.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, February 17, 2023 at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Entombment will follow in the Jackson County Memory Gardens Mausoleum with Military Rites rendered by the Jackson County Honor Guard.