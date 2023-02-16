Thank you for Reading.

Larry Richard Jackson
SYSTEM

LARRY RICHARD JACKSON, 75, of Ripley passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Thomas Memorial Hospital following a short illness.

Larry was born November 9, 1947 in Charleston a son of the late Cecil and Orley Marie Casto Jackson. Larry worked for 35 years as a store manager at the Big R Supermarket in Ripley prior to his retirement. Larry enjoyed classic cars of all kinds and enjoyed going to car shows or watching the Barret Jackson auction on TV. More than anything, Larry enjoyed making people laugh with his great sense of humor.

Tags

Recommended for you