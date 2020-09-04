LARRY "RICHARD" MARION Sr., 78, of Elkview, went home to be with the Lord, September 2, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ora & Pearl Drake and Will & Estiline Marion; parents, William "Redo" & Elma Marion; brother, Woody Lee Marion; and sister, Mona Marion Whited.
Richard was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend to all that knew him. He was owner and operator of Marion's Ashland Service Center and Marion's Trucking and retired from Sunflower Trucking. Richard loved serving the Lord, and was a current member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
He is survived by his caring wife of 60 years, Frances Marion; son, Larry Richard Marion Jr.; daughter, Regina Estep; sister, Vera Thompson; grandaughter's, Heather, Chrissy, Rebecca, and Natalie; grandson, Nathaniel; and two great grandchildren.
A service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, September 5, at Myers Chapel of Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Lee Swor officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Myers Chapel.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Myers Chapel of Hafer Funeral Home, 100 Verna Drive, Elkview, WV 25071.