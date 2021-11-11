With God in his heart LARRY RIDDLE, 59, left the world on October 10, 2021, at the James Cancer Center at O.S.U., with his wife Sandy by his side.
Larry and Sandy were united in Holy Marriage September 26th 1998 and were together for 26 years.
He was a restaurant manager and chef. Most recently being the chef of the Bar 101. Before that he was the general manager of the Chop House Restaurant. He was the Chef of the Chop House Restaurant prior to that. He also worked as a general manager for Wendy's International. He started working as a child passing papers and then helped run the Boys and Girls Club on the West Side. He always had a great work ethic and won many awards over his career. Larry grew up on the West Side of Charleston and was proud of that. He graduated from Stonewall Jackson High in 1980. He also graduated from N.I.T. with a 4.00 grade point average. He was a 26 yr. resident of Teays Valley.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife Sandra Halstead Riddle, son Matthew at home, Tyler Riddle fianc e Emily Combs and their newborn daughter Gemma Rose, mother Joyce Romsky, brothers, Terry and Brad, sister Kim Morton and husband Dave. Many extra special Uncles and Aunts, Great Cousins, Nieces and Nephews. Many special friends he loved like family. You know who you are. And his loyal loving dog Puppy.
Preceding Larry in death were his Father Gary Riddle, Stepfather Nick Romsky, Special Grandparents Louise and Virginia Riddle and in-laws Clyde and Wilma Halstead.
The memorial service is set for Saturday November 13, 2021, 1 p.m., at the 1st. Church of the Nazarene 200 Park Ave and Hall Street. Charleston, WV. Refreshments will be served after the service.
Larry was a big Sport's and WVU fan so if would like to wear WVU attire and colors that would be great.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his name to the Kanawha Animal Shelter, 1248 Greenbrier St. Charleston, WV 25311.