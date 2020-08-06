LARRY RONALD "RONNIE" WHITE, 58 of Colcord died Aug. 3, 2020. He will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet. Details at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
