Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


LARRY RONALD "RONNIE" WHITE, 58 of Colcord died Aug. 3, 2020. He will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet. Details at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.