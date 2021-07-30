LARRY ROSS MILES, 79, of Gallipolis, OH, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at home after fighting a long courageous battle with cancer. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. Burial will follow in the Austin-Hope-McLeod Cemetery in Gallipolis Ferry. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the funeral service Saturday at the funeral home.
