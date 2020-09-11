LARRY S. ROSS, 81, of Ridgeview, WV passed away September 9, 2020. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at Kinder Cemetery, Costa, WV. Handley Funeral Home, Danville is assisting the Ross family.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.