LARRY S. ROSS, 81, of Ridgeview, WV passed away September 9, 2020. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at Kinder Cemetery, Costa, WV. Handley Funeral Home, Danville is assisting the Ross family.