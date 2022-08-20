It is with a heavy heart, that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, great grandfather, mentor and friend.
LARRY RUDOLPH SETSER, 79, of Beckley, WV, formerly of Wharton, WV departed this life August 16, 2022 surrounded by loved ones. Larry was born November 24, 1942 in Wharton, WV to the late Eugene Wade Setser and Opal Harless Setser. In addition to his parents Larry was preceded in death by his brothers, Wayne Eugene Setser and Jonathan Mark Setser; and sisters, Sherry Alice Wolfe and Susan Jean Setser.
Larry was a retired coal miner of 28 years. His heartfelt passion was working with youth sports. He was a member of the Black Diamond Officiating Conference where he served as a high school football referee. He also served as a coach for little league baseball, girls softball, and peewee and midget football. Larry was a member of the Barrett Church of the Nazarene where he was active with the teens, bible school and Sunday school. He loved and cherished his family dearly and was a patriarch to all who knew him.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 57 years, Sherry Chambers Setser; sons, Larry Allen Setser (Jenny) of Sissonville, WV, Kevin Bruce Setser, "Egg" of Beckley, WV, Brian Keith Setser (Julie) of Rock Hill, SC; and honorary daughter; Joni Lea Kuhn (Ronnie) of Ghent, WV; grandchildren Jarrett Allen Setser, John Robert Setser, Brian Lukas Setser, Josie Lynn and Logan Blaine Kuhn, Chase and Ashley Killough, Dana Holliday and Jennifer Miller; great grandchildren, Melanie and Ronnie Holliday, Anthony Ditchley and Gabriel Jones; and a host of teens from Barrett Church of the Nazarene. He is also survived by brothers, Gary (Peggy) Setser and Greg (Laura) Setser of Wharton, WV, David (Madonna) Setser of Red House, WV and Vaughn (Lona) Setser of Beaver, WV; sister, Patricia Rose (Lee) of St. Albans, WV; brother-in-law, Mack Wolfe of Bradley, WV; sisters-in-law; Patsy Setser of Wharton, WV and Connie Chambers of Charleston, WV; a host of nieces and nephews; and lifelong friends, Carl and Alma Jeffrey of Clarkston, Ml.
Services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, August 20th. at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV with Chip Frame officiating. Burial will follow in Danville Memorial Park on Indian Grave Road, Danville, WV.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
It was Larry's wish that in lieu of flowers to please make a donation to the Barrett Church of the Nazarene Youth Fund.