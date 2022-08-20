Thank you for Reading.

Larry Rudolph Setser
It is with a heavy heart, that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, great grandfather, mentor and friend.

LARRY RUDOLPH SETSER, 79, of Beckley, WV, formerly of Wharton, WV departed this life August 16, 2022 surrounded by loved ones. Larry was born November 24, 1942 in Wharton, WV to the late Eugene Wade Setser and Opal Harless Setser. In addition to his parents Larry was preceded in death by his brothers, Wayne Eugene Setser and Jonathan Mark Setser; and sisters, Sherry Alice Wolfe and Susan Jean Setser.

