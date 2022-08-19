It is with a heavy heart, that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, great grandfather, mentor and friend.
LARRY RUDOLPH SETSER, 79 of Beckley, WV, formally of Wharton, WV, departed this life August 16, 2022 surrounded by loved ones' Larry was born November 24, 1942 in Wharton, WV to Eugene Wade Setser and Opal Harless Setser.
Larry was a retired coal miner of 28 years. His heartfelt passion was working with youth sports. He was a member of the Black Diamond officiating conference, where he served as a high school football referee. He also served as a coach for little league baseball, girls, softball, peewee and midget football. Larry was a member of the Barrett church of the Nazarene, where he was active with the teens, bible school and Sunday school He loved and cherished his family dearly and was a patriarch to all who knew him. Larry was proceeded in death by his parents. As well as brothers; Wayne Eugene Setser and Jonathan Mark Setser. Sisters; Sherry Alice Wolfe and Susan Jean Setser.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 57 years, sherry chambers setser. sons; Larry Allen Setser (Jenny)of Sissonville, WV, Kevin Bruce Setser, "Egg" of Beckley, WV, Brian Keith Setser (Julie) of Rock Hill, SC, and Honorary Daughter; Joni Lea Kuhn (Ronnie) of Ghent, WV.
Great Grandchildren: Melanie and Ronnie Holiday, Anthony Ditchley and Gabriel Jones. A host of teens from Barrett Church of the Nazarene.
He is also survived by brothers: Gary (Peggy) Setser and Greg (Laura) Setser of Wharton, WV. David (Madonna) Setser of Red House, WV and Vaughn (Lona) Setser of Beaver, WV. sister; Patricia Rose (Lee) of St Albans, WV, Brother-in-law; Mack Wolfe of Bradley, WV. sisters-in-laws; Patsy Setser of Wharton, WV and Connie Chambers of Charleston, WV.
A host of nieces and nephews. Lifelong friends; Carl and Alma Jeffrey of Clarkston, Ml.
Services 2 p.m. Saturday at Handley Funeral Home Danville, WV with Chip Frame officiating. Burial will follow in the Danville Memorial Park. Friends may call an hour prior to services at 1 p.m.