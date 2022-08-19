Thank you for Reading.

It is with a heavy heart, that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, great grandfather, mentor and friend.

LARRY RUDOLPH SETSER, 79 of Beckley, WV, formally of Wharton, WV, departed this life August 16, 2022 surrounded by loved ones' Larry was born November 24, 1942 in Wharton, WV to Eugene Wade Setser and Opal Harless Setser.

