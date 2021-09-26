Thank you for Reading.

LARRY S. JACK, of St. Albans, of St. Albans, passed away September 20, 2021. He was born November 22, 1951, and was preceded in death by his parents Floyd and Eloise Jack and sister Diane Wilder.

Larry was retired from the Dupont Plant where he was a member of the Emergency Response Team and was retired with over 20 years with WV Air National Guard.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sharon Chambers Jack, son, Joshua Jack (Patricia), of Wheeling, granddaughter, Ella Ann Jack, and sister Linda Wood.

Private family services were held earlier.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.casdorphandcurry.com

Tags

Recommended for you