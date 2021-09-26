Larry S. Jack Sep 26, 2021 28 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LARRY S. JACK, of St. Albans, of St. Albans, passed away September 20, 2021. He was born November 22, 1951, and was preceded in death by his parents Floyd and Eloise Jack and sister Diane Wilder.Larry was retired from the Dupont Plant where he was a member of the Emergency Response Team and was retired with over 20 years with WV Air National Guard.He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sharon Chambers Jack, son, Joshua Jack (Patricia), of Wheeling, granddaughter, Ella Ann Jack, and sister Linda Wood.Private family services were held earlier.Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.casdorphandcurry.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Larry S. Jack Floyd National Guard Sharon Chambers Jack Ella Ann Jack Joshua Jack Dupont Plant Recommended for you Local Spotlight Marie Frances Spaulding Clem Darrell Dewayne Dolin Blank Glen Earnest Craddock Rena Marie Byrd Danny L. Griffith Sr. Blank Rosilee Lovejoy Ashworth Blank Betty Jane Blackwell Roberta M. Kelly Louise (Workman) Gunnoe Doris Ann Johnson Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 25, 2021 Daily Mail WV Alumni abroad: Meet four Marshall University alumni working in countries across the globe Brothers combine firearms knowledge, innovation to launch family business Charleston inventor's 'light bulb' moment sparks fiber optics technology breakthrough Betting on the arts in Richwood Richwood galleries to showcase two area artists