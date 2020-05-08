LARRY SEBERT BALLARD, 77, of Madison, passed away May 3, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
He was born May 26, 1942, in Madison, a son of the late Sebert and Edrie Elkins Ballard. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Michele Ballard-Shreve.
He was a retired bus driver for Boone County Board of Education, with 37 years of service, and was the owner of Hager-Ballard Auto Sales in Madison.
He is survived by one son, Michael and Paula Ballard of Madison; grandchildren, Lara Shreve of Madison, Micah and Dillon Madden of Dallas, Texas, and Cole Ballard of Charleston; great-granddaugher, Vada Madden of Dallas, Texas; two brothers, Joe Ballard of South Charleston and Terry Ballard of Huntington; and sister, Jenny Ballard of Haddleton.
A private family memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 8, at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, with brother Joe Ballard officiating.
Private family visitation will be one hour prior to the memorial service.