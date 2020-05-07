LARRY SEBERT BALLARD, 77, of Madison passed away May 3, 2020. A private family memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 8, at Handley Funeral Home in Danville. Private family visitation one hour prior to the service.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals Today, Thursday, May 7, 2020
Adams, Alice - 1 p.m., Alice’s Residence, Big Trace Fork of Harts.
Antal, Sally - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.
Brooks, Blake - 2:45 p.m., Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Conley, Homer - 1 p.m., Elana, aka Zion Hill, Cemetery, Newton.
Hampton, Keith - 1 p.m., Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville.
Hanshaw, Sylvia - 2 p.m., Massey Cemetery, Winifrede.
Rayburn, Marty - 11 a.m., Keefer Family Farm, Leon.
Smith, Norma G. - 1 p.m., Roy I. Smith Family Cemetery, Walton.
Tolliver, Richard D. "Rick" - 2 p.m., Moores Chapel Cemetery, Ashton.
Walls, Carolyn - 2 p.m., Elk Hills Memorial Park.
Woodyard, David - 1 p.m., Kirkland Memorial Gardens.