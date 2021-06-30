LARRY THEODORE COOK, 79, of Beckley, WV. formerly of Logan, WV and New Bern, NC passed away peacefully on June, 28, 2021 with his family by his side.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday July 10th at 1 p.m., at Cook Memorial Baptist Church in Pineville, WV by Pastor Chuck Cook. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Pecks Mill, WV at 4 p.m., on Saturday July 10th. Larry was born July 16, 1941 in Marianna, WV. the son of George Harley and Dixie Elizabeth Cook. In addition to his parents, Larry is predeceased by his younger sister Darlene Stewart, younger brother Preston Cook and grandson Davis Hudson Cook. While in Logan, Larry worked in Human Resources for Zapata Coal and Sharples Coal Company and later in life at Minges Bottling Company in New Bern, NC where he was the manager of "The Birthplace of Pepsi Store".
Dad spent his first 14 years in Wyoming County. He and his parents and siblings moved to Logan in 1955. After graduating from Logan High School in 1959, Larry joined the US Navy and served from 1959-1962. After completing his service to our country he returned to Logan to start and raise his family.
Mom and Dad moved to New Bern, NC in 1996. While in New Bern, Dad served as Commissioner for the New Bern Babe Ruth Baseball League. At the time, his son Michael was President of the league and two grandsons Will and Davis were players in the league. It was very special having three generations of Cook's involved in baseball at the same time.
Dad was a giver, he would give you his last dime. Later in life dad would mow his neighbor's lawns and deliver their mail and help anyone who asked. Dad also was very good with his hands, he loved to work on cars, paint, remodel homes and recently finished building a beautifully crafted deck on their home hoping to enjoy it for many years.
Dad's humor was unmatched and will quite possibly never be duplicated. He could tell a joke like no other. Dad was a legend among his sons, his son's friends, his grandsons and his grandson's friends. Most of Dad's humor can't be put in print but will keep us and others entertained for a lifetime.
Dad was a diehard fan of the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians and all WVU sports teams.
The last time Dad was able to get out of the house, he and his sons took a trip down memory lane driving thru Wyoming County. We made stops in Mullens, Pineville, Marianna and in Baileysville to spend a little time with his first cousin Bradley Toler.
Dad also enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and playing golf. He was hoping to beat cancer and get back on the links this summer. He loved being on the golf course with his sons, grandsons, brother Nelson and brother-in-laws Haskell and Virgil. Ironically, Dad was quite possibly the worst golfer to ever swing a club. That never stopped him. It wasn't about the golf, it was about spending quality time with his family and enjoying the outdoors.
The children would like to extend a very special thank you to the Logan High School Classes of 1959 & 1960. Mom & Dad cherished their friendships with their classmates. They never missed a class reunion and even brought us to their 10th and 20th class reunion picnics. The stories we heard (multiple times) over the years made us feel like their classmates were part of our family. There are way too many names to mention but you know who you are and we thank you!
We'd also like to say thank you to his good friend Alyce Perkowski and sweet niece Sandi Ramey and great niece Tara Ramey.
He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 60 years, Pamela Whited Cook; daughter, Kimberly Bennett (Mike); sons, Steve Congrove (Rhonda); Michael Cook (Martha); and George Cook (Julie); sister, Harlie Jo Watts (Haskell); brother, Nelson Cook (Wilda);sister in law, Terri Mullins (Virgil); brother in law, William Whited; granddaughters, Morgan Mounts; Gabriella Cook; Alexandra Cook; and Cierra Congrove; grandsons, Trevor Mounts; and Will Cook; great grandson, Aiden Cook; and great granddaughter, Stella Cook. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made in Dads name to Cook Memorial Baptist Church, 366 Appalachian Hwy Pineville, WV 24874 or to your favorite charity.