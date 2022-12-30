Thank you for Reading.

Larry V. Starcher
LARRY V. STARCHER, a retired Supreme Court Justice and Monongalia County Circuit Judge, passed away Saturday, December 24. He was born September 25, 1942 in Henry's Fork, WV, a son of the late Cleo Earline and Susie Violet (Roach) Starcher. He was 80.

Justice Starcher was born at home in Calhoun County, West Virginia, on September 25, 1942, one of seven children. He was raised in Spencer, in Roane County, and graduated from Spencer High School in 1960. He earned his bachelor's degree (1964) and his law degree (1967) from West Virginia University.

