LARRY VELTON STONESTREET, 76, of Spencer, passed away at his home, after an extended illness.
He was born September 11, 1945 at Sutton, the son of the late Bernard Hugh and Nettie Grace Lively Stonestreet.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bernard 'Leon' Stonestreet.
Survivors include his children, Nathan Stonestreet of Masontown and Anna Smith of Norfolk, Va.; grandchildren, Lauren Stonestreet, Foster Grace Smith and Chamberlin Smith; sister, Linda Knight Jernigan of Charlotte, N.C.; as well as the friends and caretakers who gave Larry what he needed, even when it wasn't what he wanted.
Larry was a retired owner and operator of several area oil and gas industry businesses. He served in the United States Air Force beginning in 1968 until his honorable discharge in 1972. Larry was a 1963 graduate of Spencer High School and a 1967 graduate of Glenville State College.
He was a lover of antique cars, particularly the British variety and jazz music both of which he shared many afternoons and evenings with like-minded people.
Larry enjoyed nature and caring for different types of wildlife near his home and elsewhere. He was a quiet, unassuming and helpful neighbor to many people during his life.
A private graveside service will be held at the Sugar Creek Cemetery, Gassaway with the Rev. Jack H. Roberts officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the USAF Honor Guard.
John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is in charge of arrangements.