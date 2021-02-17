LARRY W. LOHAN, of Charleston, died Friday, Feb 12 after a short illness surrounded by his wife and children. He was preceded in death by his parents Denzil and Janie Lohan. He is survived by his wife Karen (Susie) Lohan, his children Dr. James A. (Jay) Lohan (Katie) of Charleston, Dr. Kelly A. Hill (Andy) of Cary, North Carolina, Clay A. Lohan (Caitlyn) of Morgantown, West Virginia, and his granddaughters Riley, Avery, and Finley Lohan of Charleston and Elise and Alexa Hill of Cary, North Carolina. He is also survived by his fur babies Moo Moo and Mia. He will be missed by countless friends and colleagues.
He was born on September 2, 1947 in Charleston, West Virginia. He graduated from DuPont High School in 1965 before earning his BS in Social Studies and English in 1969 and his MA in secondary education in 1971 at his beloved West Virginia University.
He began his long career in education as a teacher of Contemporary American History at Charleston High School in 1971 before earning his Administrative Certification at Marshall University in 1977. He served as assistant principal and then principal of George Washington High School from 1978 to 2000, influencing and inspiring the lives of countless Kanawha Valley students along the way. As many can attest, his love of his students during his years at George Washington was unmatched. During his time at George Washington he also served as the Chair of the West Virginia Advanced Placement Council and later as a consultant and program developer for the College Board. Larry then worked for Lincoln County Schools, serving as Assistant Superintendent from 2000-2002 and leading the effort to develop the curriculum for the new Lincoln County High School while also teaching Administrative Leadership Studies at Marshall University Graduate College from 2002-2007. Following his time in Lincoln County, he served as the McKelvey Foundation Scholarship mentor for 130 West Virginia students from 2002 to 2007 and as the NCACASI State Director, responsible for the accreditation of over 120 West Virginia schools from 2002 to 2011. Larry returned to his true passion of teaching as a substitute for Putnam County Schools from 2011 to 2012 before teaching Holocaust, Constitutional Law, and Contemporary American History at Capital High School from 2013 to 2020.
He enjoyed golf and maintaining his beautiful lawn almost as much as he loved cheering on his Mountaineers and playfully lording their victories over his Marshall University graduate wife, Susie. He was an exceedingly proud father and grandfather and loved nothing more than watching and bragging about the athletic endeavors of all of his children and grandchildren.
