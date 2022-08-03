It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of LARRY W. SHAFFER on July 28, 2022. He went peacefully in his sleep at home.
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of LARRY W. SHAFFER on July 28, 2022. He went peacefully in his sleep at home.
Larry was born to Sterling and Irene (Boogie) Shaffer on September 26,1940 in Elkview, WV.
He was the youngest of three boys.
Larry graduated from Elkview High School, class of 1958.
In 1959, he married Betty Carol and they had three daughters.
Larry retired from Walker Machinery Company after 39 years of service.
Larry had many interests, from farming to woodworking and playing guitar. He could do about anything. Larry loved learning and sharing his knowledge with anyone who would listen.
He loved his family and was kind, patient, and gentle. Larry loved nature and animals, especially his beloved dog, Anna Belle.
Larry always looked forward to his morning phone call with his cousin, Richard Bailey. The family would like to give special thanks to Brady.
Larry was proceeded in death by his parents, brothers, Bob and Bill Shaffer, nieces, Leigh Ann Crumbley and Robin Leasure and nephew, Scott Shaffer.
He leaves behind his wife, Betty Carol, his daughters, Tammy Gibson of Ohio, Angie Smith of North Carolina, and Jody and husband Charlie Mitchell of Florida. Seven grandchildren, Megan (sunshine) Hanley, Kailee Smith, Zachary Hanley, Jarrett and wife Magen Gibson, Seth Gibson, Madison Harrell and Aniyah. Four great-grandchildren, Melody Hanley, Jonah Gibson, Lilly Hanley and Mason Gibson and nephew, Bobby Shaffer.
Hafer Funeral Home of Elkview, WV will be serving the Shaffer Family. Visitation will be at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Service will be held at 2 p.m. Burial will take place at Elk Hills in Big Chimney, WV after the service.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your charity of choice in the memory of Larry W. Shaffer.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.
