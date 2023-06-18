LARRY WAYNE McCOY, 78, of Mammoth, passed away peacefully at home on June 12, 2023, with his daughter and son-in-law / devoted caregiver by his side after a fierce battle with Alzheimer's.
Larry was born to John Bernard McCoy and Vertie (King) McCoy on January 3rd, 1945 in Mammoth.
Larry retired from Bayer Crop Science, Institute Plant in 2004. He co-owned GO Electric with longtime friend, George O'Neil. He also worked as a heavy equipment mechanic in Madisonville, KY and an underground mining electrician in Birmingham, AL. Larry was always working on something. Along with his career, he was an accomplished carpenter, remodeling two houses from top to bottom.
When his daughter would tell other's "My Daddy can fix anything!" he would respond, "I'm a jack of all trades and master of none", yet all that knew him knew that he was a perfectionist at anything he attempted.
His hobbies included knife making, wood working and going to Mountaineer football games with his family and friends. He loved the outdoors, riding his 4-wheeler with lifelong friend, Joe Hudnall.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Donna Mae (Johnson) McCoy; their infant son, Larry Wayne, II; brothers, James Allen and John Paul.
He is survived by his daughter, Pamela Lynn and son-in-law, Jerry D. Booth, Jr. of Mammoth; grandchildren, Jerry Wayne (Lisa) Booth of Cedar Grove and, Britney Booth and her fiancé, Austin Holstein of Mammoth, four great grandchildren, Anneliese, Lydia, Akira and Atlas, a host of nieces and nephews and other family and friends and favorite grand-dog, Harley.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Charleston for the excellent care they provided Larry during his last days. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of Charleston or the Alzheimer's association.
A memorial service, in Larry's honor, will be held at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove at 1 p.m., Friday, June 23, 2023 with Pastor Roy Boyd officiating. Friends may call from 12 - 1 p.m., prior to the service.