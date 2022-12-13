LARRY WAYNE WHITTINGTON, born September 8, 1948, in Montgomery, WV went to be with his Lord and Savior December 11, 2022, at CAMC General after a courageous fight with cancer. Larry was the son of the late Herman H. and Betty Jane Whittington of Smithers.
A 1966 graduate of Montgomery High School, Larry served in the Vietnam War with 101st Airborne Division where he obtained the rank of Sergeant and was awarded the Purple Heart for being combat wounded. Upon discharge from the service, he completed his college education at the West Virginia Institute of Technology in 1974. He began his professional career with the Keebler Company as a sales representative, he rose through the ranks to become a District Manager and retired as a National Accounts Manager with now Kellogg's Company with 37 years of service. Not one to enjoy retirement he rejoined the workforce this time with the Fayette County Board of Education as a Social Studies teacher at Valley High, and then Oak Hill Middle Schools. Larry coached the youth of the Upper Kanawha Valley for over 30 years at various levels in baseball. It was his passion to serve in this capacity. He was a lifetime member of the Oakland Church of God in Smithers where he served as a Sunday School teacher and was Chairman of the Board.
Larry is survived by his loving wife Patricia, his 3 children, Patrick, Tracey and husband Greg McCann, and Andrew. His 4 grandsons whom he adored, Hunter, Noah, and Connor Whittington, and Matthew McCann. 1 brother, Tim Whittington, and wife Patty, many, many loving family members, and friends.
The family would like to thank the nursing staff at CAMC MICU, especially his nurse Savana for the love and care they showed during his stay.
Service will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, at Oakland Church of God with Pastor Todd Morris officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, in Glasgow. Friends and family may call from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday at the church. O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com