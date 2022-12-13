Thank you for Reading.

Larry Wayne Whittington
SYSTEM

LARRY WAYNE WHITTINGTON, born September 8, 1948, in Montgomery, WV went to be with his Lord and Savior December 11, 2022, at CAMC General after a courageous fight with cancer. Larry was the son of the late Herman H. and Betty Jane Whittington of Smithers.

A 1966 graduate of Montgomery High School, Larry served in the Vietnam War with 101st Airborne Division where he obtained the rank of Sergeant and was awarded the Purple Heart for being combat wounded. Upon discharge from the service, he completed his college education at the West Virginia Institute of Technology in 1974. He began his professional career with the Keebler Company as a sales representative, he rose through the ranks to become a District Manager and retired as a National Accounts Manager with now Kellogg's Company with 37 years of service. Not one to enjoy retirement he rejoined the workforce this time with the Fayette County Board of Education as a Social Studies teacher at Valley High, and then Oak Hill Middle Schools. Larry coached the youth of the Upper Kanawha Valley for over 30 years at various levels in baseball. It was his passion to serve in this capacity. He was a lifetime member of the Oakland Church of God in Smithers where he served as a Sunday School teacher and was Chairman of the Board.

Tags

Recommended for you