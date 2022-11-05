LARRY WILLIAM HAILEY, 59, of Belle, WV, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Larry attended DuPont High School. Larry, aka Limo Larry, was the owner of Alsome Tree and Lawn Service. He also provided limo services for the community. He was a Christian man who attended Belle Church of the Nazarene. Larry enjoyed NASCAR, photography, collecting, helping people within the community, and always cracking jokes. He will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving father and humorist. He always had a story to tell. He lived his life to the fullest and by no rules.
He was preceded in death by his father, Guy Hailey; Mother, Viola Hailey; brother, James (Jimmy) Hailey.
Larry is survived by daughters, Ashely Lowe of Holly Ridge, NC, Briauna Hailey of Belle, WV, Taylor Fox of Charleston, WV, Lisa Nazario of Boomer, WV; as well as a nephew he considered as the son he never had, Jason Hailey of Charleston, WV. Survivors also include grandchildren: Anthony Woods, Kaylie Moore, Brantley Lowe, Davion Nazario, Malakhi Hope, Kaylee Hope, and Myleigha Mclean; as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, WV. Friends may visit two hours prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to help with funeral expenses as well as to help with clean-up of his property. A GoFundMe has been set up, you may donate using a credit card to the GoFundMe by using this link, https://gofund.me/d1e47ac0. Or, you may make cash or check donations to Snodgrass Funeral Home, 4122 MacCorkle Ave., SW, South Charleston, WV 25309.