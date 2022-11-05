Thank you for Reading.

Larry William Hailey
LARRY WILLIAM HAILEY, 59, of Belle, WV, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Larry attended DuPont High School. Larry, aka Limo Larry, was the owner of Alsome Tree and Lawn Service. He also provided limo services for the community. He was a Christian man who attended Belle Church of the Nazarene. Larry enjoyed NASCAR, photography, collecting, helping people within the community, and always cracking jokes. He will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving father and humorist. He always had a story to tell. He lived his life to the fullest and by no rules.

