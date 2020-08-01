LATOYA NICOLE TURNER, 30, of Holden, passed away on July 18, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Division at Charleston. The family wishes to have a PRIVATE family service at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, WV. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services are in charge of the arrangements.
