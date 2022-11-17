Cruel Cancer unexpectedly took the life of 43-year-old LAURA BETH WAMSLEY CADDELL on November 14, 2022. A resident of Charleston, SC, Laura was born on March 4, 1979 and grew up in Williamstown, WV where she was a Golden Horseshoe winner and an honors student who graduated from Williamstown HS 1n 1997 and Marshall University in 2001. Offered an opportunity to study at Oxford, England her junior year, she chose to stay at Marshall so as not to disrupt her progress toward graduating as scheduled in 2001.
In her brief life, Laura touched thousands of lives as a middle school teacher over the past 22 years, all spent teaching in the greater Charleston, SC area. She excelled teaching math, social studies, as well as occasionally teaching biology. Her motto was, "I don't teach a class. I don't teach a subject. I teach the child." She was in her classroom at Coastal Christian Preparatory School as recently as mid-September 2022.
Left to mourn her loss are her husband David Scott Caddell, and children, Tate Brown, a senior at Charleston's Academic Magnet High School, Faith Caddell, a 7th grader at Coastal Christian, and 3-year-old Claire Caddell. Also suffering her loss are her parents, David and Brenda Wamsley of Williamstown, WV, sister Lesley Wamsley, of Brooklyn, NY, second mother, Gaye Caddell of Charleston, SC, and numerous extended family members.
Many thanks go out to all the caring and supportive staff at Coastal Christian Preparatory School, along with gratitude to her students, present and former, their parents and her many new and lifelong friends who supported her.
Services are planned for Friday, November 18, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Asbury - St. James United Methodist Church followed by internment at Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of Flowers, please remember Laura with a contribution to Lowcountry Orphan Relief, Inc., PO Box 70185, N. Charleston, SC 29415, a charity dear to her heart.