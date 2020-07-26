LAURA ELIZABETH THOMAS (November 23, 1978-July 9, 2020) Laura Elizabeth Thomas, 41 died suddenly due to natural causes at her home in St. Albans, WV on July 9, 2020.
Laura was born on November 23, 1978 in Wuertzburg, West Germany, lived in Lawton, OK, and Heidelberg, West Germany before her family settled down in St. Albans.
Laura was a graduate of Winfield High School, class of 1998. She attended St. Andrew United Methodist Church in St. Albans and served as an acolyte, crucifer and Assistant Sunday School Secretary. She also greatly enjoyed participating in the Special Needs Adult Program (S.N.A.P) at St. Andrew.
Laura always had a hug for all, people and animals alike. She frequently participated in the Special Olympics, winning multiple medals in basketball, bocce, volleyball, bowling and swimming.
She is survived by her mother, Caren (St. Albans), her father, David and his wife Barb (Gainesville, FL), her Grandmother, Zella (Greencastle, IN), her brother Joel and his wife Jen (Pittsburgh, PA), and several aunts, uncles and cousins. She leaves behind her beloved dog Schatze and her cat Gabby.
Due to the current pandemic, no services will be held at this time.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Special Olympics West Virginia (sowv.org), S.N.A.P (sasaumc.org) or your local animal shelter.
You may visit Laura's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfunerahome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
