LAURA KAY TRIPLETT, of Branchland, WV, was born on September 8, 1977, and passed away May 9, 2021 at the age of Forty Three years, Eight months and One day. There will be a private family memorial service at a later date. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV is handling arrangements.
