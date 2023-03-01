Thank you for Reading.

Laura Mae Harris Hudson
LAURA MAE HARRIS HUDSON 82, of Chelyan passed away February 24, 2023 at Genesis Marmet Center.

She was a homemaker and a member of Marmet Christian Church. Laura was an excellent cook who loved gardening and canning the vegetables she raised. She had a great sense of humor, enjoyed being outdoors and traveling with her husband, Paul.

