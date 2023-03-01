LAURA MAE HARRIS HUDSON 82, of Chelyan passed away February 24, 2023 at Genesis Marmet Center.
She was a homemaker and a member of Marmet Christian Church. Laura was an excellent cook who loved gardening and canning the vegetables she raised. She had a great sense of humor, enjoyed being outdoors and traveling with her husband, Paul.
Preceding her in death were her first husband, Richard Harris; sister, Wanda Faye Harris; brother, Emmett Roger Williams and parents, William and Virginia Porter Williams.
Surviving are her husband, Paul Hudson; sons, Patrick Harris (Kim) of Cincinnati, Ohio, Steven Harris (Kristen) of Delaware, Ohio; step-sons, Pete Hudson of Mooresville, North Carolina, John Hudson of Charleston, Greg Hudson (Vicki) of Chelyan; daughter, Tammy Harris of Marysville, Ohio; step-daughter, Lisa Terry (John) of Gallagher; sisters, Midge Smith (Ronald) of Hurricane, Diana Williams Wilson of Chesapeake; nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at noon, Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Scott Neal officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Wednesday. Interment will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.