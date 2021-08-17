Thank you for Reading.

LAURA QUEEN VAUGHAN, 97, peacefully passed away August 14, 2021, at Logan Regional Medical Center in Logan, WV. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 19, at noon at the Central United Baptist Church in Logan, WV. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.

Recommended for you